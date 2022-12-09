3 claiming to be defunct church's pastors plead guilty of getting fraudulent loans, prosecutors say

All three admitted they claimed to be pastors of Jesus Survive Ministries, a defunct church, and used fake documents when applying for loans.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people accused of using the name of a defunct church to obtain fraudulent loans could be facing years in prison.

Prosecutors said 60-year-old William Dexter Lucas, also known as Bill Lucas, and 64-year-old Deborah Jean Lucas, both of Bryan, Texas, pleaded guilty while 45-year-old Brian Corpian from Houston, entered his plea on Dec. 2.

All three admitted they claimed to be pastors of Jesus Survive Ministries, a defunct church, and used fake documents when applying for loans.

For almost a decade, there were no church or pastoral services. Officials said the trio has been making false statements about their payroll since 2014 and submitted car loan applications, which they had no intention of paying back.

Both Bill and Deborah were reportedly able to get cars through the approved loans.

SEE ALSO: Man and woman posing as a fake business scam newly-relocated retired couple out of thousands

Officials said within days following the enactment of the CARES Act, Bill applied to loans from multiple banks. In them, he gave more false documents, claiming the church had gross revenues of almost $1 million in 2019.

When they called to see the status of the loan applications, Bill became frustrated with bank employees and would send intimidating texts and emails, such as, "This is war!!!!!" and "I curse you, your bank and your whole family."

"You extremists think I am playing with you. You started a war and I guarantee you that you're not walking away unscathed," the messages read.

Bill also allegedly posted a lengthy rant on the church's website, calling one of the banks "Minions of Satan." Prosecutors said he then sent a bank employee a picture of their family and indicated he knew their wife and son.

Officials said one of the banks approved a $50,000 loan for the church. Once receiving the money, Deborah and Bill moved the money into a different bank account and went on vacation using the fraud proceeds, prosecutors said.

The three will be sentenced on May 2023 and may face up to 30 years in prison and possibly a $1 million fine.

They were permitted to remain out on bond pending that hearing.