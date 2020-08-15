Thieves attempt to yank ATM with stolen U-Haul truck from NE Harris County bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of thieves failed in their attempt to grab an ATM from a northeast Harris County bank early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 45200 block of Aldine Mail Route Road at a bank located inside a portable building.

The group pulled up to the bank in what was believed to be a stolen U-Haul moving truck and broke in the front door with a crow bar, according to Harris County Sheriff's deputies.

They attempted to use chains to attach to the ATM, but the chains were too short and no money was taken.

"It appears they were short. They fell a little short," Harris County Sheriff's Lt. Robert Shield said. "The measurements were off a little bit."

Two people were caught a short time later after an alarm at the bank was activated.

RELATED: Thieves leave empty-handed in attempted ATM heist at Houston museum

At least two other people were being sought in connection with the attempted heist. The sheriff's bank robbery task force was called in to investigate the failed grab.

"Other than the damage to the door, they were successful in getting into the building," Shields said. "But they were not successful in gaining access to the ATM, which appears to be their desire."

SEE ALSO: Suspects back truck into NE Houston bank lobby in attempt to steal ATM
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbankburglaryattempted robberysmash and grabstolen carharris county sheriffs officeatm
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Guillen's family says goodbye at private service
Vanessa Guillen memorial: Most touching moments
Heat Advisory remains, feels-like temps around 110 degrees
More mayhem on Houston streets overnight with car stunts
Father suffers broken jaw, ribs in bike hit-and-run accident
Teen injured in ATV crash with HPD cruiser after chase
3-year-old girl drowns in pool at League City home
Show More
Man covered in blood killed in front of good Samaritans
Police video shows crowd's horror at George Floyd arrest
Fiery NW Freeway crash burns driver beyond recognition
Here's a recap of the news you need for Saturday, August 15
Teen trying to raise money for funeral after dad dies of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News