Thieves attempt to yank ATM with stolen U-Haul truck from NE Harris County bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of thieves failed in their attempt to grab an ATM from a northeast Harris County bank early Saturday morning.It happened in the 45200 block of Aldine Mail Route Road at a bank located inside a portable building.The group pulled up to the bank in what was believed to be a stolen U-Haul moving truck and broke in the front door with a crow bar, according to Harris County Sheriff's deputies.They attempted to use chains to attach to the ATM, but the chains were too short and no money was taken."It appears they were short. They fell a little short," Harris County Sheriff's Lt. Robert Shield said. "The measurements were off a little bit."Two people were caught a short time later after an alarm at the bank was activated.At least two other people were being sought in connection with the attempted heist. The sheriff's bank robbery task force was called in to investigate the failed grab."Other than the damage to the door, they were successful in getting into the building," Shields said. "But they were not successful in gaining access to the ATM, which appears to be their desire."