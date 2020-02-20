Suspects back truck into NE Houston bank lobby in attempt to steal ATM

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking for four or five suspects after an attempted ATM smash-and-grab inside a bank early Thursday morning.

Police were called to a Chase Bank on the North Loop east near McCarty Street where investigators say the suspects backed their truck into the building.

They say after smashing into the bank, the suspects used a chain to try and pull an ATM out.



Investigators say the suspects left both the ATM and the truck at the scene.

Video from the scene shows damage to the building and the truck and ATM in the parking lot.

It is unknown if any money was taken.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchase bankattempted robberyrobberybank robberysmash and grabatm
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News