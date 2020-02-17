Society

Cinderella Castle at Disney World to receive royal makeover this summer

ORLANDO, Florida (KTRK) -- Disney World wants to add even more magic to its Cinderella Castle.

The iconic centerpiece of Disney's Magic Kingdom park is getting a makeover.

RELATED: Rise of the Resistance lets guests live out own Star Wars adventure

According to the resort's website, work on the castle will get underway in the coming weeks, and continue through the summer.

SEE MORE: Disney unveils 'historic transformation' of Epcot park in Walt Disney World at D23 Parks panel

The royal makeover comes just as the Cinderella movie celebrated its 70th anniversary box office debut over the weekend.

MORE DISNEY: Disney World and Disneyland adding vegan options to every menu

The castle is located at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridaamusement parkdisneyu.s. & worlddisney worldmakeovers
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News