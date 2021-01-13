road repair

Busy intersection in the Energy Corridor gets a makeover

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of our city's most heavily traveled intersections just got a huge makeover, making it safer for pedestrians and easier for traffic to move through.

Nearly 60,000 cars per day travel the intersection of Memorial Drive and Eldridge in the Energy Corridor. Now, it has been redesigned with safety and mobility in mind.

The remodel includes wider 12-foot sidewalks with pedestrian lighting, encouraging a walk through the area. It also includes pedestrian islands at the southeast and northwest corner that offer more protection to pedestrians and cyclists waiting to cross the intersection. There are also improved right turns, to allow cars to pass through faster with a better line of sight.

The intersection is also more attractive. Commuters can enjoy upgraded lighting, landscaping, and added trees.

Planning for the project began in 2015 as part of Houston Public Works' multimillion-dollar Memorial Drive paving and drainage improvements project.

