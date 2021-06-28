Gunman shoots ex-wife 4 times on day of court appearance for child custody battle, deputies say

Harris County sheriff's deputies were called to a home on Memorial Crossing Drive near Memorial Falls Drive in response to a shooting/home invasion around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Andrea Wright's ex-husband cut off all power to her home, broke into the back window and shot her four times.
Aaron B. Wright was located and arrested later Monday morning and booked into the Harris County Jail, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He's charged with aggravated assault.
Aaron B. Wright has been located and arrested in connection with the early morning shooting of his ex-wife at a residence at the 9800 blk of Memorial Crossing. Wright has been charged with Aggravated Assault and placed in the Harris County Jail. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/7Fcdzr8XS8— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 28, 2021
Andrea has undergone at least one surgery and will likely need more, according to her current boyfriend.
Court records show that Aaron filed divorce two years ago almost to the exact day of the shooting.
In February 2020, Andrea was granted a temporary protective order against Aaron, but a judge denied her attempt to extend it in November of that year.
Both neighbors and Andrea's current boyfriend said the former couple has a tumultuous relationship.
Records from HCSO show three calls for service to her address since March, including a terroristic threat and a suspicious vehicle. Precinct 4 has at least 13 calls from both Aaron and Andrea between 2019 and 2020. Many were requests from Andrea for welfare checks on their children while they were staying at their father's home.
Their four children between the ages of 5 and 12 were home, sleeping in their beds during the shooting, according to Harris County Deputy Investigator John Mook. They were all uninjured.
Investigators say Aaron may have anticipated losing custody of the kids when the pair was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a child custody hearing.
.@CourtneyABC13 preliminary info: an adult female was possibly shot by her estranged husband. Suspect fled the scene. Female is reported to be in stable condition. https://t.co/yvoHNF5Eia— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 28, 2021
Aaron reportedly used the power box on the side of the home, which was unlocked at the time of the shooting, to cut off the power.
When asked if the ex-husband had made threats before, Mook said he had a history with Andrea's new boyfriend.
"I do understand that he has threatened the new boyfriend multiple times," Mook said. "I'm sure this was a contentious divorce as well. We're looking into all of that."
Surveillance video shows a second suspect with Aaron at the scene. Deputies believe the second suspect is his new girlfriend.
No other occupants were hurt. An active search was conducted, suspect not located, believed to have left the area. RT @CourtneyABC13 https://t.co/178QFHPj2A— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 28, 2021
She has not been charged in the case. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they are working to positively identify everyone involved.
The pair reportedly drove to the home in Aaron's work truck, parked down the street and approached on foot. They both fled the scene on foot, according to Mook.
The four children are safe with their grandmother, according to investigators.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses.