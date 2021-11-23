Evictions in some Texas cities are almost back to normal levels as tenant help dries up

Eviction filings in Texas cities are nearing pre-pandemic levels

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's moratorium on evictions expired in August, eviction filings in three major Texas cities - Dallas, Houston and Fort Worth - have accelerated.

Source: Eviction Lab at Princeton University

Credit: Kalley Huang

Note: Percents represent the number of filings in a given month, compared to the average number of filings in that month in previous years. Eviction data for Dallas covers Dallas County and uses 2017 to 2019 as a baseline. Data for Fort Worth covers Tarrant and Denton counties and uses 2016 to 2019 as a baseline. Data for Houston covers Harris and Galveston counties and uses 2012 to 2015 as a baseline.

