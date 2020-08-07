40 million Americans at risk of eviction during COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new report by the Aspen Institute shows up to 40 million Americans could face eviction in the next several months.Communities of color have been hit the hardest by the crisis with the Black and Hispanic community making up about 80% of those who face eviction."We have a very large Black and brown population, What happens to folks, as folks are getting evicted, and as there isn't a large supply of affordable housing for them to move into, is usually, they'll have to enter into the homeless system, which we know is already at capacity and overburdened, or they may end up doubling up with other family members and friends or sleeping in their car," said Zoe Middleton, the southeast Texas co-director of Texas Housers and member of the Housing Stability Task Force.The report also comes at a time when temporary protections against evictions during the pandemic have expired, and Americans wait for Congress to pass a second stimulus package.The federal protection granted by the CARES Act expired on July 24.On Wednesday, Houston city council unanimously approved a $20 million rental relief package intended to help renters in Houston who are most at risk. Officials said $15 million came from the CARES Act, while the rest came from private donations.Instead of receiving help on a first-come, first-serve basis, this time, funds will go to the most vulnerable applicants first.