The Public Utility Commission warns that Texas' main power grid is at risk for outages this summer, pushing for more gas-powered electricity.

ERCOT launches new tool to deliver information on Texas grid conditions to the public

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We already know that temps are on the rise, and there's a possibility that the Texas power grid may not hold up.

In an effort to be more open and transparent, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) launched a new dashboard that will deliver up-to-date information on the state's power grid to make sure Texans are ready.

It launched its TXANS, the Texas Advisory and Notification System, which aims to keep us Texans informed on grid conditions early on.

ABC13 first reported in early May that the Public Utility Commission, which oversees ERCOT, said the demand peak this summer will exceed the amount it can generate, meaning the grid may not hold up.

This scenario could happen based on historical data and projections. It's a very shaky situation.

However, that's why they are releasing these tools hoping to inform the public in advance.

TXANS is meant to serve as a hub to keep the public informed on the state's power grid. It also introduced 'ERCOT Weather Watch,' which will provide the public with early notification, at least three to five days in advance, when higher demand is forecasted.

The president of ERCOT said that this new tool is meant to deliver clear and reliable notifications ahead of significant weather conditions where high demand on the grid is possible.

As we reported, the PUC said the odds of the grid failing this summer are low, but it's possible it can happen, but again, ABC13 will keep you updated on any issues and make sure to keep the PUC accountable as we approach this summer heat.

