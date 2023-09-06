ERCOT urging energy conservation for 3 hours Wednesday amid high demand, low operating reserves

It was a little too close for comfort in terms of the state's power demand on Thursday, and it might not be a done deal yet.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A three-hour energy conservation period is being asked of Texans on Wednesday evening as the state's grid operator forecast the possibility of entering emergency operations.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, appealed for conservation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Continued high temperatures, high demand, low wind, and declining solar power generation will result in anticipated low operating reserves for the Texas power grid this evening," the Public Utility Commission of Texas announced.

The PUC added that ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time, and the situation is being closely monitored.

You can always check grid conditions on the ERCOT website.

The video above is from a previous report.