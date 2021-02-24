power outage

Texas power grid was 4 minutes from catastrophic failure: ERCOT

By
ERCOT's grid was under significantly more stress than previously thought, according to new documents released during an emergency ERCOT board meeting Wednesday morning.

At its peak, half of the state's power generation capability was knocked offline due to the extreme cold, a striking blow to confidence in Texas' grid, a grid that lives on its own island compared to the rest of the country.

In the most dangerous part of the night on Sunday, Feb. 14 as the cold set in, grid operators were four minutes and 37 seconds away from a large-scale grid 'trip,' which would have led to automatic shutdowns of certain circuits.

That could have led to a long-term outage of millions of customers as technicians would have to do a 'black start' of generation facilities. That could've taken weeks, leaving Texans in the dark.

Significant power generation was offline for more than 48 hours before power facilities could begin powering back up, data shows. The majority of the power that went offline was natural gas facilities, ERCOT said. The loss in wind power was significantly less, though elevated.

WATCH: ERCOT 'congratulated themselves' for averting longer outage, expert says
EMBED More News Videos

UH energy expert weighs in during Action 13: After the Storm town hall on ERCOT's comments about being close to months-long blackout in Texas.



This is a developing story as the call is ongoing. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
winter stormpower outageweatherwinter weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
LIVE NOW: Emergency ERCOT board meeting underway
Couple whose only source of light was stove dies in fire
Lawmakers to hold ERCOT under microscope after disaster
President Biden and first lady to visit Houston on Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE NOW: Emergency ERCOT board meeting underway
Enforcement of 100-day deportation freeze blocked indefinitely
Houston mega vaccine site begins serving 6K daily
Why it could be a week before the sunshine returns
White House to distribute 25 million free face masks
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
Mars rover's giant parachute carried secret message
Show More
Couple whose only source of light was stove dies in fire
Heartbroken mom loses 2 sons in crash after car meet-up
CVS expands vaccine distribution to 15 more Houston stores
Lina Hidalgo named to TIME's 100 Next list
Tiger Woods is awake, recovering from 'significant injuries'
More TOP STORIES News