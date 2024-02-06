Episcopal High School celebrates boys' basketball coach Wayne Jones on the 700th win of his career

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- Episcopal High School recognized boys head basketball coach Wayne Jones last week in a big celebration that commemorated the 700th win of his career.

"I think the secret to success is having great relationships," Jones said. "It's not just me. We've had great kids, great families, and great communities along the way. It's not just me."

For Coach Jones, the most important thing has never been wins or losses. It has always been teaching his players to play the game the right way. "Winning is a fluid thing," Jones said. "The game has changed, and we have to change with the game. We have continued to do things a certain way. We have a motto, '94 feet for 32 minutes,' that's something we've done from win one to win 700, and that's not going to stop."

Coach Jones isn't looking ahead too far to the next milestone.

"The next milestone is the game we have here tonight at 701," Jones said. When asked how many more wins or years he plans to coach, Jones is not sure.

"We don't have a predisclosed number [ of wins ] we want to get to," he said. "I want to continue to help young men be better citizens of society, and that's what we always preached, and that's what we'll continue to do."

Wayne Jones attained this milestone by leading three programs over his last 27 years as a head coach at Kinkaid from 1995-2003, Strake Jesuit from 2003-2012, and Episcopal High School from 2012-present.

COACH WAYNE JONES ACCOMPLISHMENTS (courtesy Assistant Coach Ray Marshall)

His newest milestone adds to the many previous accomplishments he's attained in his career.

Won 4 UIL Region III 5A Dist. Championships

Made 7 consecutive UIL playoff appearances

Made 2 consecutive Region III 5A Semi-finals

Won 1 UIL Reg. III 5A Regional Championship

Made 1 UIL Region III 5A State Tournament

Made 1 UIL Region III 5A Area appearance

Made 2 UIL Reg. III 5A Bi-district appearances

Won 3 SPC 4A State Champs. (2 Schools)

Finished SPC 4A State Runner-Up 5 times

Named C.O.T.Y. 3 Times

Became 1 of 3 active HS coaches to 700 in TX

Became the winningest Coach at SJ (186-99)