Crews fixing gas outages for some residents in northwest Houston, EPCOR says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gas outages are being reported out of northwest Houston on Tuesday amid freezing temperatures across the area.

According to EPCOR, residents in Indigo Ranch, High Meadow Ranch, and Magnolia are experiencing a low-pressure issue.

Crews have been working to fix the problem since 1:45 p.m., saying residents can expect regular service to resume over the next few hours.

If you experience any issues getting your home or appliances back online, contact EPCOR at 1-800-838-0834 or myepcorgas@epcor.com.

Although the energy company said residents are experiencing outages and no leaks, it's important to keep in mind what to look out for when it comes to natural gas.

How can I detect a gas leak?

EPCOR says there are three things to help you determine whether you have a natural gas leak.

In its pure state, natural gas has no smell. As a safety precaution, a scent called butyl mercaptan is added. This substance smells like rotten eggs or sulfur so that even the smallest leaks can be detected.

Natural gas is clear and colorless but can leave visible signs of a leak, including patches of dead vegetation, blowing dust from holes in the ground, bubbles in wet or flooded areas, or even flames. In some cases, spotting vapors or ground frosting can suggest a high-pressure leak.

A hissing or roaring noise along the right-of-way of a pipeline can indicate a natural gas leak.

If you suspect a natural gas leak indoors, leave the building and keep all windows and doors closed.

Be sure not to use anything that creates a static or spark, such as light switches, lighters, matches, and cigarettes. EPCOR says to be cautious even when using a phone due to static.

With an outdoor leak, don't start any motors or vehicles, and stay away from the area.