Crews fixing gas outages for some residents in northwest Houston, EPCOR says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gas outages are being reported out of northwest Houston on Tuesday amid freezing temperatures across the area.
According to EPCOR, residents in Indigo Ranch, High Meadow Ranch, and Magnolia are experiencing a low-pressure issue.
Crews have been working to fix the problem since 1:45 p.m., saying residents can expect regular service to resume over the next few hours.
If you experience any issues getting your home or appliances back online, contact EPCOR at 1-800-838-0834 or myepcorgas@epcor.com.
Although the energy company said residents are experiencing outages and no leaks, it's important to keep in mind what to look out for when it comes to natural gas.
EPCOR says there are three things to help you determine whether you have a natural gas leak.
If you suspect a natural gas leak indoors, leave the building and keep all windows and doors closed.
Be sure not to use anything that creates a static or spark, such as light switches, lighters, matches, and cigarettes. EPCOR says to be cautious even when using a phone due to static.
With an outdoor leak, don't start any motors or vehicles, and stay away from the area.