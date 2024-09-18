Is Deer Park fire's air quality worrisome? Expert says burning pipeline is in best-case scenario

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deer Park's flame continued to burn into Wednesday, more than 48 hours after Monday's pipeline explosion near Spencer Highway.

That's three consecutive days of natural gas burning into the air. So, what does that mean from a health standpoint?

According to a Rice University chemistry professor, it's the best-case scenario of a bad situation.

"It's a sad thing when a pipeline bursts, but if you want anything burning, it's probably natural gas," Rice professor Dr. James Tour said. "It burns very cleanly."

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has been monitoring the air in the area this week.

Its most recent report showed elevated levels of formaldehyde, nitric oxide, and nitrogen dioxide near the flame, but Tour said he isn't alarmed by the findings at this point.

"This is a lot safer," he said of natural gas compared to harmful fumes in other pipelines.

Harris County is also testing the air around the site.

The county found "no immediate risk to health individuals," though it recommends that anyone with underlying health issues stay inside if they live nearby.

That includes pregnant women, children, seniors, and individuals with chronic health conditions.

Tour said anyone with symptoms from the flame would likely be dealing with respiratory issues or a rash.

He suggests that anyone living within 1,000 meters of the site stay elsewhere.

That equates to roughly 0.6 miles, a greater distance than the current evacuation zone announced by the Deer Park Office of Emergency Management.

ABC13 also learned Energy Transfer, the company that owns the pipeline, hired a company to monitor the air.

According to an official with knowledge of the situation, the state, county, and company plan to collaborate and share their findings.

