Rapper Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD festival returning to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Travis Scott fans here's another chance to go 'SICKO MODE!'
The Houston native announced he is bringing his popular ASTROWORLD festival back to his hometown!
The festival is set to return to NRG Park on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Although the full music lineup won't be revealed until a later date, Scott is confirmed as the headlining performer, according to a press release.
Tickets are now on sale with general admission starting at $89.
