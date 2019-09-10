abc13 plus

Local rapper Travis Scott receives key to Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- From becoming a father to receiving the key to Missouri City, 2018 was a year to remember for rapper Travis Scott.

Scott, a graduate of Elkins High School, was presented the key to Missouri City on Feb. 10, 2018, by Mayor Allen Owen.

"This is better than any award show I've ever been to," he told the crowd.

The presentation was part of the annual Black History Month Celebration of Culture and Music.




Later on Tuesday, Scott and Kylie Jenner announced the birth of their daughter Stormi.

He has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, with a recent nomination for his feature on SZA's "Love Galore."

RELATED: Travis Scott says Houston needs monument to celebrate artists like him and Beyonce
