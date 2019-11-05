Sports

Drake spotted shooting hoops in Houston, again

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Drake wants to put up some shots on the court, it seems as if he gains most of his inspiration to play in Houston.

The rapper hit the court at the University of Houston Monday.



In a photo posted to Instagram by former UH basketball player Landon Goesling, Drake appears to have just wrapped up a game of one-on-one.

"He came for about 45 minutes to an hour to get some shots up," said Goesling, who is now a graduate assistant coach. "I stuck around and watched him play some one-on-one."

It's unclear why the rapper was in Houston, but he certainly enjoys playing the game in H-town.

In June, fresh off a big NBA title win by his hometown Toronto Raptors, the "Nice For What" rapper was seen on video on the court with Houston rapper Kirko Bangz at St. Thomas High School.

"Who is this man? We cookin' y'all," Drake says in the video, referring to winning on the hardcourt.

READ MORE: Drake's latest Houston visit included hoops at St. Thomas HS

EMBED More News Videos

The mystery of Air Drake at a Houston airport has been solved, sort of | The Toronto rapper apparently played some hoops.



Drake's association with Houston is well-documented. Aside from countless concerts in H-town, Drake has been known to visit his second hometown, often talking about it in his songs.

SEE ALSO:
Fans blame rapper Drake for Alabama's championship loss to Clemson

EMBED More News Videos

Fans are jokingly saying that each time Drake supports a team, they lose.



REPRESENTING H-TOWN: Drake surprises fans with Travis Scott during night 2 of tour
EMBED More News Videos

Houston-area native Travis Scott performed with Drake over the weekend at the Toyota Center



11-year-old patient visited by Drake learns she's getting her heart transplant
EMBED More News Videos

Sofia Sanchez, a patient at Lurie Children's Hospital, got her first wish when Drake visited while in town for his tour last weekend. She learned Sunday that her other birthday wis

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonuniversity of houstoncelebritydrakerappersocial mediabasketballphotoinstagram
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing wife says he shot her while sleepwalking
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Who's running for Houston mayor
Can't get out of your car to vote? See if you can vote curbside
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Bill King hopes low voter turnout means another runoff
From the 80s to the 40s: The latest info on our next front
Judge resigns post after Alzheimer's diagnosis
Show More
125 companies hiring on the spot at Minute Maid Park Thursday
Disney Magic of Storytelling brings 5,000 books to Houston kids
Officer Abigail passes away after cancer battle
ABC13's Vault: 1979 fire kills 33, pollutes Galveston beaches
Cop's charge dismissed after allegedly telling deputy 'You ain't (expletive)'
More TOP STORIES News