Drake spotted shooting hoops in Houston, again

The rapper hit the court at the University of Houston Monday.
In a photo posted to Instagram by former UH basketball player Landon Goesling, Drake appears to have just wrapped up a game of one-on-one.
"He came for about 45 minutes to an hour to get some shots up," said Goesling, who is now a graduate assistant coach. "I stuck around and watched him play some one-on-one."
It's unclear why the rapper was in Houston, but he certainly enjoys playing the game in H-town.
In June, fresh off a big NBA title win by his hometown Toronto Raptors, the "Nice For What" rapper was seen on video on the court with Houston rapper Kirko Bangz at St. Thomas High School.
"Who is this man? We cookin' y'all," Drake says in the video, referring to winning on the hardcourt.
Drake's association with Houston is well-documented. Aside from countless concerts in H-town, Drake has been known to visit his second hometown, often talking about it in his songs.
