Travis Scott reveals lineup for ASTROWORLD Festival

Travis Scott reveals Astroworld Festival 2018 lineup

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's own Travis Scott on Friday announced the line up for the Astroworld Festival that takes its name from one of the most nostalgic places in the city's history.

Just a day before the event, Scott went to social media to reveal the festival's official lineup.

In addition to a headlining set from Travis, the festival will feature performances by Post Malone, Lil' Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, and Metro Boomin.

The festival sold out ahead of the lineup's announcement.
