Travis Scott reveals lineup for ASTROWORLD Festival

Houston's own Travis Scott on Friday announced the line up for the Astroworld Festival that takes its name from one of the most nostalgic places in the city's history.Just a day before the event, Scott went to social media to reveal the festival's official lineup.In addition to a headlining set from Travis, the festival will feature performances by Post Malone, Lil' Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, and Metro Boomin.The festival sold out ahead of the lineup's announcement.