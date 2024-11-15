Uptown Holiday Lighting stays dark again, leaving Houstonians without their beloved tradition

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Uptown Holiday Lighting event in Houston has been canceled once again.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

You may remember last year's event was canceled in what officials called a "financial decision." Typically, the event costs between $200,000 and $250,000 each year.

READ RELATED: Uptown Holiday Lighting canceled over 'financial decision,' according to the district

In 2023, hundreds of families showed up with lawn chairs and refreshments, expecting an event to start, but nothing happened.

The event was also called off in 2017 and 2018 because of construction, and in 2020, the pandemic impacted festivities.

Event officials did not specify what prompted the cancellation this year but told ABC13, "We are not having an event this year and have already turned on the trees for the holidays."

The Uptown Holiday lighting had been a tradition for more than three decades.