HOLIDAY

New Year's Rockin' Eve performers list includes Ella Mai, Dua Lipa, Charlie Puth

Dua Lipa (left), Charlie Puth (center) and Ella Mai (right) will all be performing in Hollywood for the big celebration ringing in 2019. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP|Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP|Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The holiday season is heating up, and so is the line-up for the big show that will bring it to a close.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest has begun to announce the list of performers that will take the stage in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans during the celebration that will kick off 2019.

Just like last year, the show will be hosted by Ciara, Ryan Seacrest, Jenny McCarthy and Lucy Hale posted around the country.

After the first announcement of performers, Seacrest teased, "This doesn't even scratch the surface - more announcements to come later!"


Here's the full list of performers so far.

TIMES SQUARE
Hosts: Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy

Performers have not been announced yet. Check back soon!

HOLLYWOOD
Host: Ciara

Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Foster the People
Dua Lipa
Macklemore with Skylar Grey

Ella Mai
Charlie Puth

NEW ORLEANS
Host: Lucy Hale

Performers have not been announced yet. Check back soon!

Don't miss Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentABCtelevisionmusicholidaynew year's eve
Related
What's your wish for 2018? Turn it into confetti!
HOLIDAY
Family sends message to Grinch who stole Christmas trees
Christmas display puts spotlight on Beyonce and Travis Scott
VIDEO: Incredible gingerbread houses created at this year's national competition
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
More holiday
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Paul Wall says it's difficult to walk after crash in Austin
VIDEO: Incredible gingerbread houses created at this year's national competition
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Documents seized from Houston's Catholic headquarters
Exchange student's family suing parents of Santa Fe HS suspect
Paul Wall says it's difficult to walk after crash in Austin
Teen shot while sleeping on the couch
15-year-olds accused of raping teammates with broom
Victim's family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris Watts
Astros manager pays tribute to young fan who died of cancer
4 children, 2 adults dead after getting trapped in house fire
Show More
2 accused of fatally stabbing ex-roommate over PlayStation
GM to discontinue six cars by the end of 2019
East End coffee shop brews opportunity for intern after prison
H-E-B set to release limited-edition Selena bags next week
Scientist claims 2nd possible pregnancy with gene-edited baby
More News