holiday

How to send your wish for 2020 flying through Times Square on New Year's Eve

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- New Year's Eve in Times Square is a worldwide symbol of hopes and dreams for the new year, but as 2020 rings in, wishes will literally take flight.

For the fifth year in a row, the actual confetti released when the ball drops will have wishes written on them from people around the world.

There are two ways to submit your "wishfetti."

1. Visit the "Wishing Wall"

If you are in New York City anytime during the month of December, you can make your wish in person between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. up until December 29 at the New Year's Eve Wishing Wall. It's located in Times Square on the Broadway Plaza between 46th and 47th streets.



2. Submit your wish online

If you share your wish on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #ConfettiWish, or fill out the online form, the Times Square Alliance will print your wish on confetti for you.

Note: Any wishes submitted after Dec. 28 will be used the following year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytimes squarenew york citynew year's eveholidaynew year's eve eventtimes square
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Experience a Victorian Christmas in San Francisco at the Great Dickens Christmas Fair
Constables play Santa and donate toys to more than 800 kids
Ice skate on a rooftop with skyline views of NYC
'Togo' a new Disney classic.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friend of mom found dead taken to Austin to face charge
Body of Austin mom found in car trunk near Houston
Suspect in Austin mom disappearance sounded sincere
What we know about Austin mom and her baby
What is a 'baby replacement' abduction?
$5.3M in medical debt wiped out for people living in poverty
Looking back: Violence against new moms
Show More
Man sentenced to life for Montrose murder to be exonerated
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
ABC13 Evening News for December 20, 2019
How this fan from Montgomery Co. became a big Star Wars winner
Meteorologist Elita Loresca brings TV experience to 2nd graders
More TOP STORIES News