Haunted houses around Houston will start opening, kicking off the official start of the fall.Scream World on the northwest side opens at 8 p.m. today.The 4.5-acre fright factory boasts three haunted houses, an outdoor maze and graveyard.It's also been voted one of the best haunted houses in Houston Tickets online start at $19.