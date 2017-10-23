Houston's Top 10 Haunted Houses

The best way to celebrate Halloween is by getting scared out of your skin at a haunted house! We asked ABC13 for their favorite haunted houses and attractions around town and put together the top 10 list.When we asked for your favorites, Creepy Hollow was the overwhelming favorite, hands down. They have been voted the scariest haunted house in Texas, and their website says that even some adults don't make it all the way through. Tickets are $30 for all attractions and $10 speed passes are sold at the box office for access to the front of the line with no wait. There are even coupons available on their site for discounts off admission. An ABC13 viewer said, "You really felt like you got your money's worth." Creepy Hollow is open every Friday and Saturday from Sept. 21- Nov, 3rd. They're located on 288 in Rosharon.You may have seen Fearshire Farms on the Travel Channel's Halloween's Craziest. Their attractions are a little different because the house is really hauntedm alongside a real corn field. Built in the early 1900's, the farm house has many rooms and the grounds are just as the family left them, from the front porch to the family cemetery. Tickets range from $20-$45. These attractions provide an extreme scare factor, therefore children under 10 will not be admitted into these haunts. Other attractions such as a hay ride, escape games, campfire pits and more are available to those who desire a less frightening experience. They're located on 288 in Angleton.Houston Scream Fest isn't just a haunted house, it's a haunted festival. They have 10 attractions, including live concerts on stage from different bands each night. They show horror movies on a big screen, have a dance floor with a DJ, carnival games, food vendors and even have a zombie paintball shoot. Police, firemen and active/inactive military get into the festival for free on select nights. Otherwise, general admission is $40 per person and a weekend park pass is $50. They're open Thursday-Sunday the entire month of October, plus the Monday and Tuesday before Halloween. Scream Fest is located off the Gulf Freeway near Hobby Airport.Scream World, voted #1 in Houston, has five attractions that are all included in one ticket. General admission is $32, cash only at the door, but is $29 if purchased online prior to entry. A fast pass will cost $42 at the door. Special 'All You Can Scream' passes and group rates are available, as well as discounted rates available on select dates. Open weekends and certain other days beginning Sept. 21 - Nov. 3.The owners of Houston Terror Dome suggest bringing an extra pair of underwear. They said they've improved their haunts with new rooms, new effects and new characters beyond last year's scare factory. Children under 12 may enter, however it is not recommended. Tickets are $20, VIP fast passes are $30 and for an extra $10, you can enter their paintball gallery and fight your fears. Active/inactive military personnel, police officers, firefighters and first responders get $5 off up to two regular tickets with their ID. Seniors 60 years of age or older get $5 off their ticket with ID. They're located on East Freeway in Channelview.This year, there are two extreme haunts at Nightmare on the Bayou: Ghost House and Bayou Cemetery. They're open Thursday through Sunday and the entire week of Halloween. Go through any haunt for $22 or both for $38. Speed passes for both haunts are $45 and $30 for one haunted house. Firemen, policemen and active military personnel get $10 off a regular Combo Haunt Pass (Limit 2 people per ID). Nightmare on the Bayou is located next to Party Boy at 1515 Studemont on I-10 near Houston's oldest graveyard.There isn't a house, but come walk The Haunted Trails for the most thrilling outdoor adventure... if you dare! General admission is $25 and a speed pass is $35. Groups of 15 or more save $5 when purchasing online. They're open Friday-Sunday and select weekdays starting Sept. 28- Nov. 3. They're located at 11500 Antoine Dr., just north of the Beltway.There are several haunted tours in Galveston that are open year round. Visitors head to the Historic District to explore its rich history with a haunted twist. Here are a couple of the most popular ones:There are two acres of terror at Kingwood Asylum. It was voted 5th best in the nation by The Scare Factor in 2016. They're open beginning Sept. 28th, weekends and select dates through Nov. 3rd . General admission is $30. Group discounts are available for parties of 15 or more.Since 1996, Phobia's been providing the scariest experiences in Houston. They have three houses you can tour: Savage Ground, Contagion and DarkeWorld. Each one lasts about 15 minutes. They're open weekends beginning Sept. 28 - Nov. 3. Coupons and other exclusive offers are available at their official website. Go inside one haunted house for $15, two for $30, or visit all three for $40. They're located on Beltway 8 South, between 288 and I-45.