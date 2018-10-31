Haunted Houston: Inside the city's top 5 creepiest places

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1575474" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Foti Kallergis reveals the top two scariest places in town

There's no shortage for Houston-area hauntings. We're counting down the top five places of paranormal activity:It's a historical landmark docked in the Houston Ship Channel. At number five, Battleship Texas has been through both World Wars. Oh, it's also full of history and ghosts.Visitors have reported strange noises coming from the ship's engine room, and a redheaded sailor who died on the ship still haunts the second deck.Another Gulf Coast haunting can be experienced at the Hotel Galvez. The hotel was built in 1911, and many say a ghost named Audra still haunts guests on the fifth floor.As the story goes, Audra hung herself in the hotel bathroom after hearing that her husband died in a battle. Guests still report strange things like slamming of doors, toilets flushing on their own, and even imprints of Audra sitting on guest beds while they sleep.At number 3, the Downtown Houston public library. The ghost of Frank Cramer still roams the halls.After his death, Frank and his dog Petey never left. The dog's toenails can be heard hitting the tile floors along with Frank playing his beloved violin on the third floor.It was built on top of a Confederate cemetery. The graves were never removed. Then, Jefferson Davis Hospital sat abandoned for decades.Ghost hunters have captured paranormal activity. Others have heard howls and screams coming from the old hospital that has now been transformed into a residential complex.The Houston eatery is notorious for paranormal activity. According to the restaurant kitchen manager, Luis Sanchez, a female ghost and other spirits have revealed themselves recently.Sanchez said he could also hear children laughing and running up the stairs after hours. Sanchez said just weeks ago as he was moving a buffet table, he moved to several chairs out-of-the-way only to turn back and see that those same chairs were stacked on top of tables.He also showed us a photo that he took of a party just weeks ago. In the left hand corner, you can see what appears to be the face of the woman he says who haunts the restaurant.