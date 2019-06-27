Here's how much money the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo lassos up

The rodeo drew more than 2.5 million total visitors between Feb. 21 and March 17 this year, according to the latest data.
RodeoHouston also boasted more than a million unique attendees (as opposed to those who visited more than once), with 27 percent from outside Greater Houston. Visitors hailed from a total 75 countries.
Music fans will remember that the rodeo broke two records for concert attendance in 2019: Cardi B (75,580 attendees) and George Strait (80,108 attendees).
Obviously, the rodeo is a cash cow for organizers. But other than congested traffic on 610 and packed hotels, just what does Houston get out of the whole deal?
