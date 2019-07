Here's how much money the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo lassos up

EMBED >More News Videos Take a look back at the rodeo's most-attended concerts.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Simply brave the lines at a RodeoHouston concert or any event at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo , and one thing becomes inescapably clear: business is bigger than a prize-winning steer.The rodeo drew more than 2.5 million total visitors between Feb. 21 and March 17 this year, according to the latest data.RodeoHouston also boasted more than a million unique attendees (as opposed to those who visited more than once), with 27 percent from outside Greater Houston. Visitors hailed from a total 75 countries.Music fans will remember that the rodeo broke two records for concert attendance in 2019: Cardi B (75,580 attendees) and George Strait (80,108 attendees).Obviously, the rodeo is a cash cow for organizers. But other than congested traffic on 610 and packed hotels, just what does Houston get out of the whole deal?