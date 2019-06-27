Business

Here's how much money the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo lassos up

HOUSTON, Texas -- Simply brave the lines at a RodeoHouston concert or any event at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and one thing becomes inescapably clear: business is bigger than a prize-winning steer.

The rodeo drew more than 2.5 million total visitors between Feb. 21 and March 17 this year, according to the latest data.

RodeoHouston also boasted more than a million unique attendees (as opposed to those who visited more than once), with 27 percent from outside Greater Houston. Visitors hailed from a total 75 countries.

Music fans will remember that the rodeo broke two records for concert attendance in 2019: Cardi B (75,580 attendees) and George Strait (80,108 attendees).

Obviously, the rodeo is a cash cow for organizers. But other than congested traffic on 610 and packed hotels, just what does Houston get out of the whole deal?

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

