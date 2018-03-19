ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

A look back: Top 5 largest RodeoHouston concert crowds

Take a look back at the rodeo's most-attended concerts. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's no secret that RodeoHouston attracts massive crowds each year. Take a look back at the rodeo's most-attended concerts.

1. Garth Brooks
On March 18, 2018, country star Garth Brooks rolled through RodeoHouston twice, setting a new rodeo concert attendance record at his second performance with 75,577.

2. Calibre 50
Go Tejano Day set another all-time paid attendance record on March 11, 2018, this time with the group Calibre 50.

3. Banda Los Recoditos

On March 13, 2016, which also happened to be Go Tejano Day, 75,508 fans showed up to see Banda Los Recoditos and Los Huracanes Del Norte rock the house, setting a rodeo concert attendance record.

4. La Arrolladora Banda El Limon
Another Go Tejano Day record! On March 15, 2015, 75,357 fans packed NRG Park to jam along with La Arrolladora Banda El Limon and La Maquinaria Nortena.

5. Julion Alvarez

On March 10, 2013 -- also Go Tejano Day -- 75,305 rodeo-goers showed up for the musical stylings of Julion Alvarez and Los Invasores de Nuevo Leon.

HONORABLE MENTION: A star-studded collaboration featuring George Strait, Martina McBride and the Randy Rogers Band takes the cake for the overall most-attended rodeo concert. With a different seating arrangement than all other rodeo concerts, the March 17, 2013 performance was played to 80,020 concert-goers.

