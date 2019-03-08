Arts & Entertainment

RodeoHouston performers who have paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano

Several artists have performed Selena tributes at this year's rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- RodeoHouston is in full effect and so far 10 out of 22 performers have already taken center stage.

Out of the 10 artists who have already performed, several have paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano, Selena.

Country star Kacey Musgraves kicked off the tribute on Feb. 25, when she performed the Texan native singer's popular hit, 'Como la Flor.'

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston

Musgraves' performance was followed by Latin heartthrob Prince Royce, who performed 'No Me Queda Mas,' during his Feb. 26 performance. Feb. 26 also happened to be the 24th anniversary of Selena's RodeoHouston concert in the Astrodome.

RELATED: Prince Royce honors Selena on anniversary of her Astrodome rodeo concert

Before taking the stage of her record-breaking concert, rapper Cardi B recorded a video in which she told fans her outfit for the 'Please Me' music video was inspired by Selena's look.

RELATED: Cardi B pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston and in 'Please Me' video

Camila Cabello, former member of Fifth Harmony, honored Selena by singing her ballad 'Dreaming of You' during her RodeoHouston debut.

RELATED: Camila Cabello sings Selena's 'Dreaming of You' in RodeoHouston debut
