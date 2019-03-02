Cardi B pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston and in 'Please Me' video

The rapper paid tribute not only on stage but through the 'Please Me' music video with Bruno Mars.
Before taking the stage Friday night, dressed in a fringe jacket and bustier, an iconic Selena-like outfit, Cardi recorded a video alongside a Selena photo.
"Out of all the outfits that she wore, for me to see this picture with this outfit, this was the inspiration for 'Please Me,'" she said.
She later took to Instagram to post more images and said that photo of Selena was a "lucky sign" for her.
Cardi B also set a new attendance record with 75,580 fans, beating Garth Brooks' closing show last year.
RELATED
Cardi B sets all-time RodeoHouston attendance record
Prince Royce honors Selena on anniversary of her Astrodome rodeo concert
Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston