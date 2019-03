Cardi B pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston and in 'Please Me' video

EMBED >More News Videos Cardi B will take the star-shaped stage at RodeoHouston Friday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cardi B took center stage on Friday, and like a few other Rodeo Houston performers, the rapper took time to pay tribute to the Queen of Tejano - Selena Quintanilla.The rapper paid tribute not only on stage but through the 'Please Me' music video with Bruno Mars.Before taking the stage Friday night, dressed in a fringe jacket and bustier, an iconic Selena-like outfit, Cardi recorded a video alongside a Selena photo."Out of all the outfits that she wore, for me to see this picture with this outfit, this was the inspiration for 'Please Me,'" she said.She later took to Instagram to post more images and said that photo of Selena was a "lucky sign" for her.Cardi B also set a new attendance record with 75,580 fans, beating Garth Brooks' closing show last year.