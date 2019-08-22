Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Travis Scott hosting surprise pop-up in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rapper Travis Scott is surprising fans with a pop-up event Thursday night in northwest Houston.

Barricades appeared outside the Movie Exchange store at 11200 Northwest Freeway earlier Thursday as Scott and crew prepared for the event.

The event is expected to last from 6-8 p.m.



Organizers say fans will be allowed into the store to receive a "gift." That gift is said to be a special announcement.

The Houston-born rapper is known to set off a frenzy with every appearance in the Bayou City, including both legs of his 'Astroworld' tour.

In June, his limited edition box of Reese's Puffs cereal sold out in 30 seconds. Each box was $50.

