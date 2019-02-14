HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --After the announcement earlier this week that a Six Flags water park will be opening for the 2019 season in the Houston area, could an amusement park in the vein of Astroworld be not too far off?
That appears to be what some theme park lovers are thinking after Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said rapper Travis Scott floated the idea.
During the Scott's concert Wednesday night at the Toyota Center, the mayor presented the rapper with a key to the city, and that's when talk of a park came up.
"Because of him, we want to bring another amusement theme park back to the city of Houston!" the mayor said.
The day after making that announcement, the mayor's office elaborated on his vision for a theme park in the city:
"It is a priority of my administration to always promote Houston as a world class city. To that end, I am proposing to create a one of a kind permanent amusement park in the City of Houston. This venue would serve as an entertainment destination for local families and attract interest from a global audience.
"I first discussed the idea a few years ago and it recently gained momentum through my conversations with Grammy-nominated performer Travis Scott, whose album and concert tour pay homage to Astroworld, Houston's former theme park.
"The City is currently in discussions with architects and developers and we hope to partner with investors who have an interest in making this vision a reality.
"Houston is a great city that offers many wonderful seasonal events and attractions. A permanent amusement park would create year-round opportunities."
Of course, the proclamation when it reached concertgoers' ears was met with cheers. But it may be hard not to get excited about an AstroWorld reboot at a Travis Scott concert.
Scott was in Houston for the second leg of his tour bearing the same name as the beloved amusement park. He also brought the spirit of AstroWorld to life with his set design, which featured a roller coaster built for the show that he rode on across the arena.
He then performed on a Ferris wheel.
Other theme parks are in the area, including Typhoon Texas and Grand Texas, where fans can get their fix, but it doesn't hurt to dream, right?
