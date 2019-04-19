paranormal

Famed paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren dies at 92

MONROE, Connecticut (KTRK) -- Lorraine Warren, who, with her husband Ed, spanned the globe to investigate numerous ghost and paranormal phenomena, has passed away at 92.

The Hartford Courant in Warren's home state of Connecticut reported the famed paranormal investigator died peacefully at her home.

"Lorraine touched many lives and was loved by so many. She was a remarkable, loving, compassionate and giving soul," Tony Spera, Warren's son-in-law, said in a Facebook post about her passing.

The Warrens made their name from their investigations spanning more than six decades.

Aside from journals of their investigations, the Warrens passed on their ghost-chasing acumen on to further generations, as exhibited in the New England Society for Psychic Research, an institute they were heavily involved.

"The NESPR team regretfully announces the passing of our loving teacher, mentor, friend, mother, Lorraine," the group posted on Facebook.

Their work is most notably known for inspiring Hollywood's latest slate of paranormal-based horror films, with "The Amityville Horror" and the "Conjuring" film franchise as their lasting cinematic legacy.

Ed Warren passed away in 2006.

