mystery

Mysterious chrome monolith discovered in Utah desert

SAN FRANCISCO -- Is it alien or art?

Utah public safety officers were stunned when they stumbled on what looks like something out of a sci-fi space film. They found a mysterious-looking, chrome monolith standing upright deep in a remote desert in the southeast part of the state.

RELATED: FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ernie, Debbie and their ghosts at Winchester Mystery House in San Jose in 1983

This discovery took place last week as wildlife officials were flying above, counting sheep in the Bighorn area.

RELATED: Florida pastor spooked by mysterious orb seen floating in his home

The monolith is about 10 to 12 feet tall with triangular proportions.

Its exact location is not being revealed.

Officials believe it might have been installed by an artist who is a fan of the film, "2001: A Space Odyssey," in which a monolith appears that looks fairly similar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahmysteryparanormalart
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MYSTERY
Beware! Texans getting mystery seeds from China unsolicited
Ill. family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
Class ring lost in US found 47 years later in Finland
Mystery Spot celebrates 80 years of defying gravity, logic of guests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC13 answers your questions about COVID-19 vaccines
Texas' plan on COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Family warns ignoring homeless could lead to 'another body in the morgue'
Latest shooting has wary Midtown residents concerned
Two men found shot to death in front of home in Katy
Thanksgiving threat: Fort Bend Co.'s infection risk level raised
Family mourns dad killed in crash involving HPD before holidays
Show More
What are Houston leaders doing for Thanksgiving?
UH postpones Tulsa game over COVID-19 for 2nd week in a row
2nd $1,200 stimulus payment should happen soon
Houston homeless surprised with authentic Thanksgiving meal
Wet streets for the morning commute as cool front blows in
More TOP STORIES News