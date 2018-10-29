GHOST

Meet the Ghost Photographer: A Hollywood exec turned psychic

Just in time for Halloween, author Julie Rieger visited Eyewitness News to talk about her new memoir, "The Ghost Photographer."

Are you one of the 45 percent of Americans who believe in ghosts? Then this is a story for you!

Just in time for Halloween, author Julie Rieger visited WABC-TV to talk about her new memoir, "The Ghost Photographer."

In her memoir, the Southern-born Rieger details her life as a big-time Hollywood executive. But once her mother died, Rieger says the make-believe world of movies became reality when she captured a ghost in a photograph.

Since then, she has begun to explore her psychic abilities and wants to share her experiences of the paranormal and unexplained.
