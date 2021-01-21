Disney World

Disney World closes Hall of Presidents to add animatronic Biden

By 6abc Digital Staff
ORLANDO, Florida -- History buffs may want to delay plans to go to Walt Disney World.

The park has closed its Hall of Presidents attraction in Orlando's Magic Kingdom.

The closure is only temporary.

It's so technicians can add an animatronic version of President Joe Biden.

This is far from the first time the Hall of Presidents has been updated.

The Hall is an original attraction which has been part of Disney World since the park opened in 1971.

Biden is enjoying a relatively speedy inclusion to the Hall.

Disney was overhauling the attraction with new technology at the same time former President Donald Trump was inaugurated, which made his animatronic delayed almost a year.

There's no estimate of when work will be finished and Biden will take his place in Disney history.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridapresidential inaugurationtheme parkentertainmentjoe bidenu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY WORLD
Docu-series gives audiences backstage pass to Animal Kingdom
Disney World plans to reopen 1 water park in 2021
Houston Rockets' player faces potential bubble violation
Park-goers capture striking lightning footage at Walt Disney World
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex accused of killing Houston woman in apartment, prosecutors say
Fort Bend Co.'s COVID-19 vaccine issues mirror those across US
Rain chances increase as sea fog lingers
Fauci lays out Biden's support for WHO after Trump criticism
No Layups: What's Steve Francis been up to?
Here's how you can land renewable energy jobs
ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special offers in-depth look
Show More
Oklahoma lawmaker proposes 'Bigfoot' hunting season
NatGeo photographers capture inauguration scenes around DC
Cy-Fair fire crews revive dad and daughter in dangerous rescue
Pickup truck falls from embankment in I-45 crash
Biden to sign COVID-19 measures to address masks, schools, travel
More TOP STORIES News