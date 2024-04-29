Make-a-Wish surprises 5-year-old with Disney trip

Make-a-Wish made 5-year-old Stella's dream of visiting the happiest place on Earth come true! 🏰✨

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- April is World Wish Month, the month-long Make-a-Wish event that celebrates more than 40 years of granting wishes to children with critical illnesses.

One little girl from Houston recently got a big surprise thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation - a magical trip to the happiest place on Earth! Five-year-old Stella has been battling cancer, and her ultimate dream was to visit Disney World.

"Make-a-Wish has partnered with Valero to celebrate World Wish Month during the month of April by granting Stella's wish," said Shelly Millwee, President & CEO of Make-a-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana. "To be able to grant a wish for a small child that's facing and battling a critical illness is the most rewarding thing you can imagine."

ABC13 caught up with Stella and her family as they received their Disney world send-off in the video above!

Disney is the parent company of ABC13.