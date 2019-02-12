ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Thousands sign petition to stop Cardi B from performing at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Over 14,000 people have called on Grammy award winning artist Cardi B to not perform at the rodeo, but not because they don't like her music.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Thousands of people have signed a petition to stop rapper Cardi B from taking the stage at RodeoHouston, but it's not because they don't like her music.

An online petition says the Grammy Award winner is an animal lover with 11 dogs.

The petition is asking her to stand up for the animals that they say are abused at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, by canceling her performance.

While the petition has gathered more than 14,000 signatures, Cardi B is still scheduled to perform March 1 at NRG Stadium.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo told ABC13: "The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo strongly believes in the importance of animal welfare. We take great pride in the care and attention our livestock receive throughout the Rodeo. We work closely with veterinary professionals and the Houston SPCA who are on-site daily. We are looking forward to welcoming Cardi B on March 1 and would be happy to show her how we treat all animals. "

