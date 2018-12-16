Cardi B's estranged husband, rapper Offset, showed up during her performance in Los Angeles Saturday night, asking her to take him back.The third member of Migos came onstage at the Rolling Loud festival with a bouquet of flowers in hand and a cake that read "Take me back, Cardi," but she did not seem amused by the gesture.The two got married last year and have a daughter, Kulture.Cardi announced that the couple would be separating earlier this month. The news came around the time rumors surfaced of him cheating on her.