Cardi B and George Strait top RodeoHouston concert ticket sales

Cardi B and George Strait top rodeo ticket sales.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you didn't get tickets to Cardi B or George Strait's RodeoHouston shows from the rodeo's website on Thursday, you may have to look other places to punch your ticket to the concerts.

Tickets to see those performers are already sold out.

Now the only way to get tickets is to buy them off secondary markets, where a standing room only ticket for Cardi B has been spotted for $75.

The cheapest resale seen so far for George Strait is $159 on StubHub.

But some fans say they aren't happy with the process for trying to get tickets online.

They claim their sessions timed out, and they were not able to get tickets.

Some people vented their frustration on the RodeoHouston Facebook page.

"(I) was in the waiting room, then in line, then in the middle of trying to select tickets. Session expired," wrote fan Brandon Rust.

Another fan named Didi joked, "Looks like it's cheaper to fly to Vegas and get George Strait tickets there. Flights and tickets are cheaper than the resale prices!"

The rodeo released a statement, saying, "In an effort to get tickets in the hands of true fans, we were able to identify and eliminate bots in the system. This unfortunately resulted in some session expire messages. If you experience this issue, close your browser and start a new session for the same entertainer. You will not lose your place in line."

But it appears some fans did lose their place.

So far, the best-selling shows from Thursday's ticket sales were George Strait at the top, followed by Cardi B, Chris Stapleton, Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs.

Check out the full lineup here.
