SESAME STREET

Former 'Sesame Street' writer says Bert and Ernie are a gay couple

EMBED </>More Videos

A former "Sesame Street" writer has confirmed what fans have suspected for years - Bert and Ernie are a couple. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A former "Sesame Street" writer has confirmed what fans have suspected for years: Bert and Ernie are a couple.

Mark Saltzman told LGBTQ lifestyle website Queerty that when writing Bert and Ernie, he always felt they were a gay couple.

He said they didn't have any other way to contextualize them, and that the sketches he wrote would reflect the dynamic in his own same-sex relationship.

"Sesame Street" denied the claims on Twitter Tuesday:


The program says Bert and Ernie are best friends, and that as puppets, they don't have a sexual orientation.

Visit this page for more LGBTQ-related stories.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsesame streettelevisionlgbtqlgbtgaybuzzworthyu.s. & worlddistraction
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SESAME STREET
Sesame Street pays homage to Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
'Sesame Street' files lawsuit against raunchy puppet movie over ads
Sesame Place now designated as Certified Autism Center
Sesame Street gets a little bit 'stranger'
More sesame street
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here's who's performing with George Strait at RodeoHouston
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
Emmys Highlights: Surprise proposal, Betty White honored, Fonz wins
Emmys: 'Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' among big winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Robbers as young as 11 attack elderly man 'for kicks'
School super in trouble over post about Deshaun Watson
Woman shoots and kills 12-foot alligator in Polk County
POLL: Cruz holds 9-point lead over Beto in Senate race
Swarm of more than 300 bees attack couple in Wallis
Dog's signs of severe abuse fading after surgery
2 Air Force pilots eject before plane crash in San Antonio
Former Texans player accused of stealing $100K surrenders
Show More
Astros' former Triple-A affiliate signs with Washington
Mom allegedly kills boy by pouring Vicodin in sippy cup
Student arrested after gun found at Ball High School
Brutal nighttime home invasion targets woman and son
Surgeon, girlfriend accused of drugging, raping 1,000 women
More News