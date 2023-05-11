'Sesame Street' welcomes 1st Filipino American Muppet, TJ

The "Sesame Street" family is growing. This time, TJ, the show's first Filipino American Muppet, is joining the crew!

"Sesame Street" shared video of TJ learning the meaning of the word "confidence" alongside actor Kal Penn.

The director of talent outreach, inclusion and content development at "Sesame Street" says she's proud to bring TJ to the neighborhood -- just in time for AAPI Heritage Month.

