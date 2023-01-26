'Enkyboys' dad and TikTok star Randy Gonzalez dies of colon cancer at 35

TikTok star and Alvin native Randy Gonzalez of the Enkyboys has died at the age of 35 of colon cancer after being diagnosed at the age of 33.

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- TikTok star Randy Gonzalez of the 'Enkyboys' has died of colon cancer, TMZ reports. He was 35.

The Alvin father of three spoke to ABC13 back in April 2022, but he had been diagnosed with colon cancer more than six months earlier.

As the the dynamic duo the 'Enkyboys,' Gonzalez and his son Brice brought laughter and joy to millions on TikTok and other social media platforms, where fans and celebrities alike shared their condolences on Thursday morning.

"The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable, you can see it in every video. He will be missed, but never forgotten. My heart goes out to the entire family. Dios te bendiga," wrote actor George Lopez.

Brice stars as Lopez's grandson in the comedian's show "Lopez vs Lopez."

"Too many young people are dying of colon cancer. We need more education and better screening to save lives," one person said on Twitter.

"He was so young, this is so sad. And for him to have that much joy and fun with his family while sick, and was able to share with us is amazing," wrote another.

"What a beautiful life you made with your son. You were not here nearly long enough, but you set your boy up with a lifetime of memories and gave him the pad from which to launch," another fan shared.

ORIGINAL STORY: 'Take it serious': TikTok star diagnosed with colon cancer urges young people to know warning signs

Gonzalez told ABC13 last year when he first learned of his diagnosis, the doctor told him he had two to three years to live. He was 33 at the time.

He said he had no family history of cancer or colon cancer, but he struggled with abdominal pain on and off for years.

"They didn't know what it was," Gonzalez said. "They just kept on saying it was ulcers or my gallbladder. They never said anything about colon cancer until I got my colonoscopy."

Across the country, medical professionals have seen a rise in young adults developing colon or rectal cancer.

According to the Colon Cancer Coalition, one in five colon cancer patients are between the ages of 20 and 54 years old. The recommended age for screenings is now 45 years old.

Dr. Y. Nancy You at MD Anderson said in late 2021 that if current trends continue, then by 2030, colon cancer cases are projected to increase by 90% in patients under age 35. Rectal cancer cases are expected to increase by 124% in patients that age, You said.

SEE RELATED STORY: Health panel proposes colon cancer tests start at 45, not 50

Dr. Omar Madriz, a colon and rectal surgeon at UT Physicians and Memorial Hermann advises young people to know the warning signs and get screenings earlier than 45 years old. If you have potential health or genetic factors, that can increase your risk.

"The most important take in younger patients is that anybody can get colon, rectal cancer," Dr. Madriz said. "The higher the age, the higher the risk, but just because you're young, does not mean you can not get colon or rectal cancer."

A study led by the American Cancer Society revealed that young people born after 1990 have double the risk of colon cancer and four times the risk for rectal cancer, compared to people born in the 1950s.

Dr. Madriz said it is still unknown why there has been an increase in young people being diagnosed.

SEE RELATED: ABC13 staffer in remission urges others to get screened for cancer

"But, we do know that certain factors increase the risk," Dr. Madriz said. "Such as not moving, not exercising, increase alcohol intake, low fiber diet and increase red meats or fatty foods. We suspect it's multi-factorial factors such as genetics and food. However, the specifics, we don't know."

The passing of younger people due to colon cancer continues to show just how much the disease can affect anyone at any age.

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 at just 43 years old of stage three colon cancer following a private four-year battle with the illness.

Though she was 71, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer in late 2022.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, colon cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.

Screenings can include a stool test or a colonoscopy.

You can learn more about colon and rectal cancer by visiting the Colon Caner Coalition website and the American Cancer Society website.

"Don't ignore your symptoms," Dr. Madriz said. "Change in bowel habits, abdominal pain, blood in the stools, should not be ignored."