2 workers injured in crash between 2 Skyway trains at IAH after officials reported no one onboard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Following a collision between two Skyway trains at Bush Intercontinental Airport, officials are now saying two workers were onboard the cars and suffered injuries during the reported crash.

On Tuesday morning, the airport sent a post on platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was experiencing issues with its Skyway system, causing a reduced working capacity.

ABC13 later learned that two Skyway train cars collided during a scheduled automated maintenance test.

IAH initially said that no passengers were onboard at the time, but on Friday, officials sent an update stating that two workers were injured during the crash.

A Skyway contractor said that due to the daily tests that run after hours, the two employees were onboard each car, conducting the test.

According to officials, doctors checked out the workers and released them in compliance with company protocol.

The Houston Airport System said that the issue was caused by one of the cars, not a software problem. That car has since been out of service and was evaluated for necessary repairs.

The Skyway is an automated, above-ground system that moves travelers between terminals while inside.

On Wednesday, airport officials said the system was running but operating slower than usual. One section of the Skyway service was closed, but the below-ground Subway system was operating for travelers to utilize.

