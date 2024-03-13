2 Skyway train cars at Bush Airport crash during test run, spokesperson says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bush Intercontinental Airport says it's working to restore full service to its Skyway system after a collision.

The Skyway is an automated, above-ground system that moves travelers between terminals while inside security.

On Tuesday morning, the airport first said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that it was experiencing an issue with the system, causing reduced capacity.

According to the airport system, ABC13 later learned that two train cars collided during morning test runs as part of regularly scheduled maintenance.

No passengers were onboard, the airport said in a statement.

The tunnels are open for passengers who prefer to walk.

The airport system said it also added a complimentary shuttle bus service between terminals.

As of Wednesday morning, one section of the Skyway was closed, but multiple train cars were still in use, the airport said, adding that its Subway system, which is below ground, is also an option.

An airport spokesperson told ABC13 on Wednesday that the system was running, but slower than usual. The airport also said that the system is undergoing a final round of testing, with a goal of re-opening this afternoon.

