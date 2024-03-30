United flight headed to Florida diverts to Houston after loose handle on aircraft's cabin door

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A United Airlines flight was forced to return to Bush Intercontinental Airport due to a problem with the cabin door on Friday.
Flight 2152 was headed from Houston to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when someone noticed the cabin door had a loose handle shortly after takeoff.
There were a total of 161 passengers and a flight crew of 6 on board the Boeing 737-800.
All passengers boarded a different aircraft to Ft. Lauderdale on Friday afternoon after the plane landed safely.
