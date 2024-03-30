United flight headed to Florida diverts to Houston after loose handle on aircraft's cabin door

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A United Airlines flight was forced to return to Bush Intercontinental Airport due to a problem with the cabin door on Friday.

Flight 2152 was headed from Houston to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when someone noticed the cabin door had a loose handle shortly after takeoff.

There were a total of 161 passengers and a flight crew of 6 on board the Boeing 737-800.

All passengers boarded a different aircraft to Ft. Lauderdale on Friday afternoon after the plane landed safely.

SEE ALSO: Southwest flight leaves Hobby Airport but returns due to mechanical issue, airline says