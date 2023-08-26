Baytown and Goose Creek ISD police departments touted their swift response to a call concerning someone walking towards a high school with a gun.

Man arrested with gun near school out of jail after posting $100 bond, records show

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old is out on bond a day after being accused of walking toward a high school campus with a gun.

On Friday, the Baytown and Goose Creek Consolidated ISD police departments said their officers stopped Emmanuel Lopez within minutes of receiving a call from a concerned citizen.

According to a news release, police arrested Lopez, who was later booked into the Baytown jail on a count of unlawful carrying of a weapon on school grounds.

On Saturday, Lopez posted his $100 bond, and the only charge on file was a misdemeanor of unlawful carrying of a weapon. It's unclear what happened to the charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon on school grounds, which Baytown PD listed in a news release on Friday.

Lopez's charging documents say he had a handgun while walking, but didn't mention him being near a school.

According to a joint news release on Friday, officers were dispatched to the Peter Hyland Center, which is a high school in Goose Creek CISD, in the 1900 block of Decker Drive, regarding a male walking towards the campus while openly carrying a firearm and multiple magazines of ammunition.

While the police departments touted the preparation and work put into make the arrest, neither disclosed exactly where Lopez was arrested - whether on or near the campus - or what his alleged intentions were.

The news release provided a statement from Baytown PD Chief John Stringer:

"The Baytown Police Department appreciates the relationship it has with Goose Creek CISD as well as their police department. This is exactly why we have been training and working very closely with the ISD Police Department to respond to and prevent critical incidents from occurring. The Baytown Police Department, along with Goose Creek Police Department recently participated in an active shooter response drill at a school to prepare unified responses. We are also thankful for our citizens who trust us enough to become engaged and report when they see something suspicious. Our citizens even make us more effective through positive relationships."