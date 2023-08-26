Baytown and Goose Creek ISD police departments touted their swift response to a call concerning someone walking towards a high school with a gun.

18-year-old with gun stopped while walking toward school, Baytown and Goose Creek CISD police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old was in possession of a gun, which may have been stolen, when police say he was walking towards a high school campus late Friday morning.

The Baytown and Goose Creek Consolidated ISD police departments said their officers stopped Emmanuel Lopez within minutes of receiving a call from a concerned citizen.

According to a joint news release, officers were dispatched to the Peter Hyland Center, which is a high school in Goose Creek CISD, in the 1900 block of Decker Drive, regarding a male walking towards the campus while openly carrying a firearm and multiple magazines of ammunition.

Police arrested Lopez, who was later booked into the Baytown jail on a count of unlawful carrying of a weapon on school grounds.

While the police departments touted the preparation and work put into make the arrest, neither disclosed exactly where Lopez was arrested - whether on or near the campus - or what his alleged intentions were.

Eyewitness News is asking additional questions about Lopez's arrest.

Outside of the basic information, the news release provided a statement from Baytown police Chief John Stringer:

"The Baytown Police Department appreciates the relationship it has with Goose Creek CISD as well as their police department. This is exactly why we have been training and working very closely with the ISD Police Department to respond to and prevent critical incidents from occurring. The Baytown Police Department, along with Goose Creek Police Department recently participated in an active shooter response drill at a school to prepare unified responses. We are also thankful for our citizens who trust us enough to become engaged and report when they see something suspicious. Our citizens even make us more effective through positive relationships."