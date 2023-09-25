Shots were fired at a Houston bar on Emancipation Avenue after a man was kicked out and allegedly retaliated, leaving three people injured, HPD said.

3 injured after man gets kicked out of bar, allegedly comes back and fires multiple rounds, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search is underway for the gunman who allegedly opened fire at a bar after being thrown out in Houston's southside.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at about 11:48 p.m. on Sunday at a bar on Emancipation Avenue.

Investigators said the bouncer kicked out a customer, but that patron came back with a gun and started shooting multiple rounds.

One man was hit twice in the leg, a second was hit by a ricochet in the foot, and a woman suffered cuts from flying glass.

Authorities said the victims were OK.

Houston police said deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office were working security and saw the suspect running after hearing gunshots.

The deputies chased the alleged gunman, but he got away.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man with dreadlocks wearing dark-colored clothing.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Assaults Division at (713) 308-8800.

