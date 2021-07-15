Driving into downtown Houston will be a lot easier starting today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A much-needed route into downtown Houston is about to reopen.The Elysian Viaduct was closed years ago for replacement, but the work is finally finished and it will reopen Friday afternoon.The bridge spans I-10 from Brooks Street on the north side of downtown to Commerce Street and provides a critical route into that part of downtown.Eyewitness News took a drive on the bridge before its opening this week and reported seeing wider shoulders and turn lanes for better traffic flow. TxDOT said the $35 million project upgraded the bridge and will help relieve congestion into downtown."It's great for folks that work in downtown [and for those who] live on the north side," said TxDOT spokesperson, Danny Perez. "People going to the ball game, all the different events in downtown, they'll have another route to take other than I-45 or US-59."From the end of the bridge on the north side, drivers can also use local streets to connect to the Hardy Toll Road or the I-610 North Loop.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.