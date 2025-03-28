76-year-old woman says neighbor's dog 'ripped my face apart' while standing in her yard

The video above shows the moment two dogs ran after a woman in her own yard. Speaking only on ABC13, the woman recalls the moment she thought the dog would kill her.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 76-year-old woman was released from the hospital Thursday after being attacked by one of her neighbor's dogs.

Surveillance video shows Yvonne Randle walking into her front yard on Southbridge Road on Wednesday evening when two dogs come running toward her from a home across the street.

As soon as Randle was out of the camera's view, she said one of the dogs began attacking her.

"I was trying to reach on the ground, maybe pick up a brick or something out of the flower bed, and he knocked me down," she said.

Randle said the dog started by gnawing on her chin.

"He was trying to get my throat, and I said, 'Oh my God. This dog's gonna kill me,'" she recalled.

When Randle threw up her hands to protect herself, she said the dog began biting one of her hands and ended up breaking her thumb.

Her screams caught her son's attention, who lives next door, as well as the dog's owners. A video shows them racing across the street to free her from the canine's clutches.

"If nobody was out here and if I didn't hear her from in there, it could have been a very, very, very, very different day," Randle's son, Damien, said.

Police cited the dog's owners, who told them they'd let it out in the backyard and that it somehow got free.

On Sunday, a 65-year-old woman was killed by three dogs in northeast Houston when they broke through a fence and attacked her in her backyard. BARC told Eyewitness News that HPD didn't tell them about the attack on Randle until Thursday, when Eyewitness News began making calls. However, HPD insists it did notify BARC.

Eyewitness News was there when BARC officers arrived at the dog owner's home on Thursday evening.

After an almost hourlong discussion, the owner finally surrendered the dog, which BARC said it had placed in quarantine.

"When they out loose, put a leash on them so they can control them. Don't just let them run. 'Cause I've seen the dog all over the neighborhood," Randle said.

Police said the owners were cited for not securing the dog, failing to vaccinate it, and not having a dog license.

