1-year-old hospitalized after dog attack in Baytown, police say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Baytown Police Department is investigating after a 1-year-old was attacked by a dog on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of E. James Avenue at around 3:50 p.m.

Police say that Life Flight was called to the incident, but was told to disregard it.

The baby was taken by ambulance, according to police.

Details remain limited about what led up to the dog attack.